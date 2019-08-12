New scheme to assist communities improve local rivers launched

A new Community Incentive Scheme has been launched to support cross border river catchment improvement projects in the rivers Arney, Blackwater and Finn.

The project is being managed by CatchmentCARE, and is a €14m project, in partnership with Donegal County Council funded under the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme which aims to improve freshwater quality in river basins.

Funding available through the Community Incentive Scheme will be made available to support communities who are interested in looking after their local river systems and associated lakes.

Speaking about the scheme, Project Manager Con McLaughlin says CIS has been designed to help local communities contribute to the improved management of their river catchments and is open to a wide variety of organisations including volunteer groups, community groups and NGOs, schools and third level education organisations, youth groups and sports clubs, not for profit organisations and farming groups.

Funding of up to €25,000 is available to help connect communities with their local rivers.

The closing date for the current round of funding is 4pm on Friday afternoon October 4th.