Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh says a grant of €1.8 million for improvements to the LYIT campus in Killybegs reflects a belief that the facility has a long term future.

The funding under Project 2040 is also being linked to the preparations for LYIT to become part of a Technological University in the region.

Deputy Mc Hugh says after questions were raised about the possible closure of the facility, LYIT management were very focused on ensuring it continues……………..