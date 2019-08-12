Majority on waiting lists do not need to see consultant – O’Rourke

A senior consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital claims the majority of people on waiting lists do not need to see a consultant.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr Peter O’Rourke says he held an extra waiting list clinic last week and of the 13 patients called, 11 attended and of those, 9 were discharged, the remainder, 2 required further action.

Latest figures from the Irish Medical Organisation says more than half a million people are waiting to see a consultant across a range of specialties.

Dr O’Rourke was speaking earlier on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he says there appears to be a demand there from patients who want to see a consultant which is having a knock-on effect on waiting lists: