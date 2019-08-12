Government must increase number of consultants – IHCA

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association will today call on the Health Minister to set the date for talks to begin on resolving the consultant recruitment and retention crisis.

There are currently more than 500 permanent consultant posts either empty or only temporarily filled across health services here.

Figures released late last week show the numbers of patients waiting to see a hospital consultant now stands at over 565-thousand, with, with over 19,000 on lists at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Vice President of the IHCA, Laura Durcan, is warning the situation will continue to worsen unless the Government takes action…………..