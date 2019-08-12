Glengad to host Waterford in FAI Cup

The second round draw of the FAI Senior Cup has given the three north west sides home advantage for the next stage of the competition.

History makers Glengad United will host Premier Division opposition – Waterford United at the Crua.

The Inishowen men who were the first ever Donegal junior team to make the first round, reached the last 16 by beating St Michael’s in Tipperary on penalties while Waterford were 2-0 winners away to Maynooth University.

Derry City will face cup favourites and defending league champions Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Sligo Rovers will also be at home after they were drawn to host Limerick FC.

Ties to be played the week ending the 25th August

FAI Cup 2nd round draw.

Glengad United V Waterford FC

Sligo Rovers F.C V Limerick FC

UCD AFC V St Patrick’s Athletic

Shamrock Rovers F.C V Drogheda United F.C

Derry City FC V Dundalk FC

Galway United F.C V Cork City FC

Crumlin United V Lucan United

Bohemian FC V Longford Town/Athlone Town.