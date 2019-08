The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh, has rallied behind the ‘Save Ballyness Bay’ committee.

A public meeting was held in Falcarragh last night in opposition to applications for Oyster Farming licences on Ballyness Bay in Cloughaneely.

Councillor O’Fearraigh is calling on Minister Michael Creed to intervene before the plans go any further: