Joey Carbery was a casualty as Ireland got their World Cup preparations underway with a win this afternoon.

The outhalf was stretchered off in the second half after appearing to injure his ankle in a ruck.

Joe Schmidt’s side came from behind to beat Italy 29-10 at the Aviva Stadium.

Next up for Ireland is another World Cup warm-up against England at Twickenham.

