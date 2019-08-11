Mickey Harte reacts to All-Ireland Semi-Final loss

Tyrone were beaten by Kerry by 3 points in their All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final on Sunday afternoon.

1-18 v 0-18 is how it finished with Stephen O’Brien getting the all important goal for the Kingdom.

Tyrone did lead at half-time by 0-09 v 0-05 and there were 20 minutes played in the second half by the time Kerry drew level.

After that the Munster kingpins never relinquished the lead as they march on to the All-Ireland Final and a clash with Dublin.

After the match, Mickey Harte spoke with Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh…