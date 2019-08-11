Eamonn McConigley happy with Letterkenny’s performance against UCD

Letterkenny Rovers have exited the FAI Senior Cup at the first round stage following a 5-2 loss to UCD earlier on today.

BJ Banda put Rovers ahead in the first half and they held that lead until half-time but the second half is when UCD came alive, going 3-1 up before Banda got his and Rovers’ second but it wasn’t enough as the students went on to score two more.

After the match, Letterkenny boss Eamon McConigley told Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport that he was happy with how they played against a Premier Division team…