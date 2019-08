It will be Carndonagh and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon facing off in the Donegal Junior Hurling Championship final following their semi-final wins on Saturday evening.

Carndonagh were big winners over St. Eunan’s, beating the Letterkenny side by 2-19 v 0-07.

In the other semi-final, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon had a 15 point win over Sean MacCumhaills – they won on a scoreline of 1-19 v 1-04.