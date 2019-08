A no bathing’ notice issued for Lady’s Bay in Buncrana has been lifted.

The beach, adjacent to the Shore Greens on the town’s waterfront, is a popular spot with locals and day-trippers alike.

The temporary ban was imposed on Friday as a result of “suspected contamination from extreme weather/flooding”, leading to high levels of bacteria.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says there was comprehensive monitoring over the weekend.