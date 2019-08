Letterkenny Rovers are out of the FAI Senior Cup following their 5-2 loss to UCD at the UCD Bowl on Sunday.

It looked good for Rovers at half-time as they led by a goal to nil thanks to BJ Banda but the second half saw the Premier Division side come alive as they scored 3 goals without reply before Banda got his second with 13 minutes left in the game. The students went on to score two more to win by a three goal margin.

Kieran McGrath reports for Highland Radio Sport…