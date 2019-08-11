Athletics Review: Second Place for Mark English at European Teams

Mark English had a second place finish in the 800m at the European Athletics Team Championships First League today in a time of 1.50.06.

He has not yet reached the qualifying time for the World Championships but has more opportunities to do so.

At the event today, Ireland also secured their First League statue.

Adrienne Gallen had a PB in the Hammer yesterday at the Scottish Championships, throwing 54.42m to claim Silver at the Scottish Championships.

Patsy McGonagle spoke with Pauric Hiferty to review all the athletics action earlier today…