Ardara remain top of Division 2 of the Donegal All-County Football League following a 2-10 v 1-05 win over St. Naul’s on Sunday.

Ardara led by 3 points at half-time, 0-06 v 0-03 but an impressive second half display saw them record a comfortable win.

Frank Craig has the details for Highland Radio Sport…

Frank spoke with Ardara manager Adrian Brennan after the win…