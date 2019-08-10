Waiting Lists at LUH rose by 11% over the past year

Ireland’s hospital waiting lists have increased by more than 10 per cent over the past year.

There are now 565,000 people waiting for inpatient or outpatient treatment across the country.

This is 53,000 more than at the same time last year – and 200,000 more than in 2014.

At Letterkenny University Hospital there were 19,108 people awaiting inpatient or outpatient treatment at the end of June, up 1,906 on June 2018. That’s an increase of 11%, slightly above the national average.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran, from the Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association, says the latest national figures represent a new low……………