Thousands of farmers in the Beef Plan Movement had been picketing outside meat factories for 12 days, in a dispute over prices.

Meat Industry Ireland was threatening to take legal action to prevent further damage to the factories, including the Foyle Meats plant in Carrigans.

Last night, both sides agreed to suspend their protests and legal actions immediately.

Mediation talks between will be held on Monday, and IFA president Joe Healy hopes progress is made……..