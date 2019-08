St. Eunan’s will look to avenge their 2017 Donegal SHC Final loss to Setanta when the sides meet in this year’s final following the Letterkenny club’s win over MacCumhaills on Friday night.

1-11 v 1-08 is how it finished but St. Eunan’s trailed by a single point at the break when it was 1-03 v 0-05.

St. Eunan’s took the lead for the first time on 41 minutes and then Kevin Kealy scored their only goal of the game to help them get the three point win.