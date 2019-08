Adrienne Gallen has claimed silver in the Hammer Throw at the Scottish Championships.

The Lifford-Strabane AC athlete won the medal with a Personal Best throw of 54.42.

There was more good news for the Lifford-Strabane club yesterday as Javelin thrower Gareth Crawford has been selected for the Ulster Senior Team in Javelin for the Manchester International Games.

This comes off the back of his breaking of a 31 year old Donegal javelin record where he threw 66.01m.