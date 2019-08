Setanta will face off against St. Eunan’s in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship final following a comfortable 4-19 v 1-12 semi-final win over Buncrana last night.

The game was effectively over as a contest with 23 minutes played as the 2017 county champions led by 2-10 v 0-04. When the half-time whistle was blown, Setanta were 11 points ahead.

The second half was much of the same as the Killygordon club piled the pressure on and found the back of the Buncrana net twice more.