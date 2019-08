Four Masters Mitchell McLaughlin will rider with Zappi Racing in 2020 after signing a continental team contract for next year.

The Drumkeen native will move to the team house in Calpe, Spain in January to train with the team ahead of a busy season which will see Zappi race in the best UCI events in Europe.

Zappi will have a team in the U23 Giro D’Italia, a race that McLaughlin hopes to be a team member of.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Mitchell this week after the move was confirmed…