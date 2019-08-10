GAA Preview: Tyrone look to reach second consecutive All-Ireland Final

Tyrone are facing off against Kerry tomorrow for the chance to feature in their second All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final in a row.

Croke Park is the venue for the battle of the Red Hands and the Kingdom as Tyrone look to win a first All-Ireland title since 2008 while Kerry last won the Sam Maguire back in 2014.

Mickey Harte spoke with Tom Comack ahead of this game and he started by reflecting on the Super 8s – saying it’s a good competition but he isn’t happy about the seven day turnaround between the last Super 8s game and the All-Ireland Semi-Final…

Tom also spoke with former All-Ireland Minor winning manager Liam Donnelly ahead of tomorrow’s game…