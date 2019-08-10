Finn Harps Underage fixtures this weekend

Paul McBride’s U15s have an away game against Derry City which is being staged at Oakland Park (kick-off 2.00). At the same time in Finn Park, Declan Boyle’s U17s host Sligo Rovers (kick-off 2.00) while down the road at the Curragh in Killygordon, the U13s, managed by Kevin McHugh, take on Drogheda Utd (kick-off 3.00).