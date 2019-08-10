Finn Harps Underage fixtures this weekend

Three Finn Harps underage teams are in National League action this afternoon.
Paul McBride’s U15s have an away game against Derry City which is being staged at Oakland Park (kick-off 2.00). At the same time in Finn Park, Declan Boyle’s U17s host Sligo Rovers (kick-off 2.00) while down the road at the Curragh in Killygordon, the U13s, managed by Kevin McHugh, take on Drogheda Utd (kick-off 3.00).
Tomorrow (Sunday), Joe Boyle’s U19s make the trip to the Showgrounds to tackle Sligo Rovers, just four days after the two sides drew 2-2 in Ballybofey.