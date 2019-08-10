Donegal man used counterfeit licence in bid to secure job

Derry Magistrate’s Court has heard that a Donegal man paid £1,000 for a counterfeit driving licence so he could obtain a national insurance number and secure a job.

28 year old Aaron McDaid 28 of Bonemaine, Bridgend admitted a charge of fraud by false representation and possessing articles in connection with fraud on June 7th.

Derry Magistrates Court heard that McDaid attended a jobs office in Derry for an interview in relation to acquiring a national insurance number.

He had an address in Donegal and produced a Republic of Ireland driving licence.

The court was told the licence was thought to be counterfeit and when the 28 year old returned for another interview he was arrested.

He told police he had paid £1,000 for the licence and did so because he needed a national insurance number to secure employment.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDaid said his client had no record.

He said that the job offer was genuine and McDaid had produced various other legitimate documents.

The solicitor said McDaid appreciated ‘the stupidity as well as the seriousness’ of the offence.

He was fined £400.