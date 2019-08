There’s been a break in at the Men’s Action Network offices on Patrick Street in Derry City centre.

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Sandra Duffy says it’s a disgraceful incident, as vital equipment stolen.

Criticising those responsible, she praised the work carried out by the network across the city, and is urging anyone with information on this incident, or finds any equipment in the laneways in the surrounding area, to contact the PSNI.