Warning of more job losses if beef dispute not resolved

The Agriculture Minister is warning there could be more job-losses if both sides don’t compromise in the beef dispute.

For the 12th day in a row, the Beef Plan Movement is continuing its protests today outside 20 factories, including the Foyle Food Groups meat processing plant in Carrigans.

Meat Industry Ireland says the action, which is over prices, has led to temporary staff lay-offs and the closure of 14 plants.

The group says it’s taking legal action to prevent further damage.

Minister Michael Creed is calling for that threat to be withdrawn – and for protests to end: