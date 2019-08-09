Urgent calls for upgrade works to sewerage treatment plant in Buncrana

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is calling on Irish Water to carry out upgrade works to the sewerage treatment plant in Buncrana.

It comes as Donegal County Council warn the public to refrain from swimming at Lady’s Bay this weekend due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan believes frequent water issues at Lady’s Bay are the direct result of inadequate sewerage facilities in the town.

It’s understood that at times of heavy rain and high water, the plant doesn’t have the capacity to store the extra water, resulting in overflow running directly into the river.

Cllr Crossan says works need to be carried out to alleviate the problem in the long term: