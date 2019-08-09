Reaction to Harps loss to Shamrock Rovers in FAI Cup

Finn Harps have exited the FAI Cup at the First Round stage as they were beaten 1-0 by Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

It was a battling display from Harps where they had chances to pull level in the second-half and kept the home side pushed back for the final 10 minutes but it was Rovers’ experience and class that saw them through in the end as they make their way in the second round.

Next up for Harps is a trip to Oriel Park to face Dundalk in the league.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore after the match…

Chris also caught up with Harps debutant Joshua Smith, who played in his first competitive fixture for Horgan’s side…