Huge move for Donegal’s Tyler Toland who joins Man City

Manchester City have signed Donegal’s Tyler Toland from Irish Premiership side Sion Swifts.

The 18-year-old St. Johnston native has signed her first professional contract after impressive performances for Ireland.

Toland made her International debut at 16 and this year was nominated for the senior women’s international player of the year at the FAI awards.

The midfielder is the daughter of Maurice Toland who won Intermediate Cup with Fanad Utd and played over 100 times Finn Harps.

Speaking with the Manchester City club website, she said. “I’m delighted to sign, I’m very excited. Since I was four or five my dream was to become a professional footballer and now it’s a reality.