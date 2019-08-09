Harps out of FAI Cup after loss to Shamrock Rovers

Finn Harps are out of the FAI Cup, having been beaten 1-0 by Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in their first round clash.

Rovers were much the better team in the first half, and deservedly led at the break thanks to a fine goal from Dan Carr on 22 minutes.

Harps, who gave a debut to American Joshua Smith, kept plugging away but always played second fiddle to a Rovers side who will have serious cup ambitions this year.

Harps pushed hard late on but overall Rovers were good value for their win.

Chris Ashmore reports…