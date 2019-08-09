Harps out of FAI Cup after loss to Shamrock Rovers

By
admin
-

Finn Harps are out of the FAI Cup, having been beaten 1-0  by Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in their first round clash.

Rovers were much the better team in the first half, and deservedly led at the break thanks to a fine goal from Dan Carr on 22 minutes.

Harps, who gave a debut to American Joshua Smith, kept plugging away but always played second fiddle to a Rovers side who will have serious cup ambitions this year.

Harps pushed hard late on but overall Rovers were good value for their win.

Chris Ashmore reports…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR