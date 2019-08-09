Glengad look for FAI Senior Cup upset in Tipperary

Glengad United will make history on Saturday as the first Donegal junior club to play in the first round proper of the FAI Senior Cup.

They hit the road for Tipperary today ahead of their game with St Michael’s, the side which beat them in the semi final of the Junior Cup.

Glengad reached the first round with victory over Home Farm back in April. It took penalties on that occasion at the Crua for the Inishowen side to progress.

Glengad Manager Shane Byrne has been looking ahead to the game with Oisin Kelly…