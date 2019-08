Tyrone and Kerry renew their championship rivalry on Sunday in the second of the All Ireland Semi Final’s at Croke Park.

Their last championship meeting was in 2015, a game Kerry won also at the last four stage.

Manager Mickey Harte will ring the changes for the tie after making 15 moves on the starting line up for the Dublin fixture last weekend.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Omagh man Conor Meyler knows Kerry will be tough to handle but he’s confident Tyrone have a big performances in them…