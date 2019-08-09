Concern over lack of cover for Diabetes Podiatrist post at LUH

Serious concern has been expressed over a lack of maternity cover for the Podiatrist position at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s understood that confirmation from the HSE has revealed that the post remains vacant due to an on-going recruitment freeze.

This is despite the position for maternity cover being applied for in December 2018 and offered to a candidate on 21st February this year, before the recruitment freeze was in place.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has described the situation as a serious indication of the state of the public health system: