Ciaran Doherty wins the Ballyare 10k – Full Results

It was Letterkenny AC man Ciaran Doherty who took victory in Friday night’s Ballyare 10k.

He finished in a time of 33.52 – 24 seconds ahead of second placed Paddy Brennan of Finn Valley. Another Letterkenny AC man, Ciaran McMonagle, was third overall.

In the Female section, it was Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley AC who was first home in a tim of 36.24. Kathleen Doherty of Inishowen AC was second there with Georgina Reid of Run for Fun in third.

Full Results: