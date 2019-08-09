Big weekend for NW sides in FAI Senior Cup

The FAI Senior Cup first round action gets underway tonight.

Finn Harps are in Dublin playing Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium.

Chris Ashmore will have LIVE updates on Highland this evening as from the 8pm kick off.

Mark Timlin and Ruairi Higgins could feature tonight again after playing in the Bohs win last weekend.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said “Shamrock Rovers are a top side and are 29 points ahead of us in the table. We have lost all three league games against them this season and conceded seven goals into the bargain. And as well as that we haven’t managed to score against them in any of those matches. We have worked hard this week on the tactical side of things, so we’ll see now whether that will be good enough to make us competitive in Tallaght.”

The Harps boss says his side will need to be at the top of our game, otherwise Shamrock Rovers will win the cup tie easily. “They will give us a tanking if we are not at the top of our game. The good recent win in league won’t get us a result in Tallaght. Stephen Bradley has strengthened again in the transfer window. He’s signed three top forwards in Graham Burke, Neil Farrugia and Graham Cummins. Graham Burke has been on the Republic of Ireland senior team and scored, so he’s a huge addition. But, they have quality all over the field with Joey O’Brien and Roberto Lopez at the back, then in midfield there’s the likes of Sam Byrne and Ronan Finn”

Also tonight, Derry City host First Division Wexford Youths at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at 7.45pm

The game will be City’s 1500th match since they joined the League of Ireland, if they win tonigh,t it will be their 700th victory.

Darren McCauley is expected to return to first-team action this evening.

There are also three non league sides in first round action with Cobh Wanderers taking on Limerick at 7pm.

At 7.45, Dublin outfit Glebe North host Sligo Rovers and Avondale United are away to Drogheda United.

At the same time, there is a big Dublin Derby as Bohemians host Shelbourne at Dalymount Park, St Patrick’s Athletic host Bray Wanderers and Cork City are away to Cabinteely.

Elsewhere this weekend, Glengad United will be Donegal’s first junior side to play in the senior cup when they take on St. Michael’s in Tipperary on Saturday afternoon and Ulster Senior League’s Letterkenny Rovers will play UCD at the Belfield in Dublin on Sunday.