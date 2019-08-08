McLoughlin & Brown in W17 squad for Belgium

New Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17 Head Coach James Scott has announced his first squad for their double-header in Belgium next Sunday and Wednesday.

Erin McLoughlin of Sea Rovers and Kerryanne Brown of Sion Swifts have been included along with seven players who receive first time call ups.

Speaking about the new role and his first squad selection, James Scott said: “I’m honoured to be given the role, it is an exciting time to be involved in the women’s game and the recent World Cup can only inspire this current generation.

“Belgium will be an excellent test for the squad ahead of the first phase qualifiers in Lithuania and we have seven players who have been called up for the first time so this will provide an excellent experience for them. We have players from a broad range of clubs, all throughout the country, and that reflects the top-class work that is being done in women’s football at the moment.”

Goalkeepers: Rugile Askalnyte (Bohemians), Leah Coen Hayes (Cork City)

Defenders: Annie Gough (Galway WFC), Chloe Smullen (Peamount United), Jodie McQuillan (Shelbourne), Chloe McCarthy (Shelbourne), Sarah Kiernan (Sligo Rovers), Emer O’Neill (Sligo Rovers)

Midfielders: Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Aoibheann Clancy (Limerick FC), Della Doherty (Peamount United), Ella Maree (Shelbourne), Muireann Devaney (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United)

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Limerick FC), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Hazel Cawley (Peamount United), Zoe Leonard (Shelbourne), Erin McLoughlin (Sea Rovers), Kerryanne Brown (Sion Swifts)