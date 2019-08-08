LUH warn of phone scam doing the rounds

Letterkenny University Hospital is warning of a scam call doing the rounds requesting advance payment for tests at the hospital.

In a statement the Saolta Hospital Group say they have been made aware that a number of people have received bogus phone calls from callers purporting to represent Letterkenny University Hospital.

The group has confirmed that the calls are not originating from the hospital and are advising that the hospital never asks for credit card details over the phone or payment in advance.

If staff from the hospital contact a patient about an appointment, they always identify who they are, what Department they are calling from and carry out a three-point verification check to make sure that they are speaking to the correct patient.