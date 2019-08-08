Further calls for urgent review of speed limits in Muff

There are further calls for an urgent review of speed limits in Muff.

Its’ thought that extending the 50 kilometre limit which applies to the centre of the village on both approach roads would help save lives.

Currently, the stretch from Quigleys Point into the village, which is also home to a play park, has an 80 kilometre limit with concern locally over the speed that some motorists are traveling.

Cllr Terry Crossan believes it’s in the best interest of the community that road engineer’s revisit the issue: