Findings of review into Greyhound stadiums expected shortly

It’s anticipated that the findings of a review into the future needs of 16 licenses Greyhound Stadiums including Lifford will be published next month.

It’s almost a year since the review was first initiated, as part of the Irish Greyhound Boards strategic Plan 2018-2022.

The review is expected to provide an assessment of stadium infrastructure and financial sustainability, along with detailed recommendations.

Chief Executive of the Irish Greyhound Board Gerard Dolland is hopeful a number of issues within the industry will be addressed thereafter: