Dumping of pallets in green spaces sparks concern

The discarding of wooden pallets across Derry ahead of August 15th bonfires has led to calls on businesses to increase security measures.

Efforts are being made to remove a pile of wooden pallets that have been discarded on green spaces along the Northland and Glen Road areas of Derry.

It’s believed that they may have been stolen with businesses; especially those in local Industrial estates being urged to increase security or store pallets more securely.

Local Councillor Mickey Cooper says a collective approach is needed to make to prevent this from happening again: