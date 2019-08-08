Craig Breen makes Hyundai change for Ulster

After his excellent result in Finland on his return to the World Rally Championship, Craig Breen will be back in action in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship on Saturday week with a change in machinery.

The Waterford driver has confirmed he will be in a Hyundai i20 R5 for the Ulster Rally in County Down, Round 6 of the Tarmac Series.

Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle lead the championship after taking four outright wins in a Ford Fiesta.

They top scored in Galway, West Cork, The Easter Stages and Killarney.

A victory in Ulster could possibly clinch the championship for Breen.