Submissions invited on DCC Draft Climate Change Adaptation Strategy

People are being urged to have their say on the Donegal County Council Draft Climate Change Adaptation Strategy 2019-2024.

The Draft Climate Change Adaptation Strategy sets out how the Council will lead the journey to a Climate Ready Donegal and work to reduce our exposure to climate risks and capture new opportunities.

The Draft Strategy includes a range of actions across four operational themes; Critical Infrastructure & Buildings, Natural & Cultural Capital, Water Resources & Flood Management and Community Services.

The Donegal County Council Draft Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, the Strategic Environmental Assessment Screening Report and Appropriate Assessment Screening Report, are available for inspection during normal office opening hours at public services centres across the county and in all libraries.

Submissions can be made either by email to climatereadydonegal@donegalcoco.ie or by post / hard copy addressed to: Climate Adaptation Strategy, County House, The Diamond, Lifford, Co. Donegal

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 4:30pm, 3rd September