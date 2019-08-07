Minister ‘watching beef crisis from the side lines’

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Agriculture Minister over not addressing what’s been described as a growing crisis affecting the beef sector.

It comes as farmers hold more protests today as they look to get a fair price for their product.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Agriculture and Charlie McConalogue is accusing Minister Creed of watching from the side lines as the crisis escalates.

Deputy McConalogue, who met with protesters last night outside the Carrigans meat factory, believes that the Government do have a central role to play in addressing many of the issues being raised by farmers: