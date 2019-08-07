Mickey Harte hopes experience will count to reach another final

Tyrone face Kerry in the All Ireland Semi Final on Sunday at Croke Park, continuing their hunt for a return to the All Ireland Final.

The O’Neill County were pipped at the post by Dublin in last years decider.

Tyrone’s season was hit with a blow when they lost to Donegal in the Ulster Championship at the start of the summer but have regrouped to make the last four once again.

Tyrone have built momentum through the Qualifiers and Super 8’s in recent weeks, So are they a better team than last year?

Manager Mickey Harte has been speaking with Tom Comack ahead of the Kerry semi final…