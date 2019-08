Michael Murphy has been named as the football GAA/GPA Player of the Month for July.

The Donegal Captain was hugely influential through the Super 8’s for the Ulster Champions, he starred in the win over Meath, the draw with Kerry in Croke Park where he scored 1-7 and pulled Donegal back into contention in Castlebar last weekend.

Unfortunately Donegal made their exit from the championship at the hands of Mayo.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan was named the Hurler of the Month for July.