A hard border is politically and practically impossible to deliver.

That’s the view of a DUP MP, as the deadlock in the Brexit process continues.

A no deal Brexit is a growing possibility, as Britain insists the backstop must be abandoned in order for a deal to be reached.

The UK is set to leave the EU on October 31st.

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell insists that there will not be a hard border once Britain leaves the European Union: