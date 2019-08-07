Gardai issue warning to motorists breaking red lights in Letterkenny

Gardai in Letterkenny are warning that those who don’t obey traffic lights will be dealt with accordingly.

It follows reports of some motorists breaking the red light at road works near the old Dunnes in the town yesterday.

In a statement, Gardai say that they will be monitoring the traffic flow in the area and if they observe someone driving through a red light then they will have no option but to deal with that person accordingly.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says while he appreciates the vast amount of road works taking place in the town, they are necessary, and motorists need to maintain patience: