Further improvement works on N56 to take place

The importance of the N56 as a transport hub in Donegal has been highlighted by a local deputy after it was confirmed that further improvement works will go to tender this year.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says he’s been told that the sections from Dungloe Cloughbolie and Letterilly to Kilraine Junction will go to tender in the third quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, a contractor has been appointed for the Frosses Crossroads to Inver Bridge section, with works commencing in late autumn.

Deputy Gallagher says this will complete a €16 million stretch, and underlines the importance of the route to the whole of Donegal: