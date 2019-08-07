Finn Harps U19s host Sligo Rovers tonight

After a couple of weeks without a game, the Finn Harps U19s are back in action tonight in Ballybofey against Northwest neighbours Sligo Rovers (kick-off 7.45).

It will be the first of two leagues games against the Bit o’ Red in the space of four days.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday in what will be an away game for Joe Boyle’s side.

Tonight’s game is a backlog fixture. Boyle is hoping that his 19s can build on the win over Athlone Town last time out.

“We had a good win against Athlone following two defeats against St Pats away and Derry at home in the cup. The league is very competitive at the minute with a number of teams vying for the top four. We’re going into a series of five games this month, that will be key to the remainder of the season. Training has gone well and the players are all looking forward to the upcoming games” Boyle said.

In teams, the manager is still without Michael Gallagher who has been out long terms with an ankle ligament injury but the Letterkenny man is on the road to recovery and will hopefully return to full fitness shortly. Meanwhile, Jordan Gallagher will be out for 4-6 weeks.

The Harps U19 boss has also welcomed the news, confirmed last week, that one of his players Steven Doherty has signed a professional contract with Ollie Horgan’s senior squad.

“We are delighted to see our captain Steven Doherty has signed a contract with the club. This is well deserved as Steven has made good progress with the club and is a key player for the U19’s and it’s a good sign hopefully for the future” Boyle said.