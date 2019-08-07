More than €77,500 approved for Downings GAA club

A grant of more than €77,500 has been approved for Downings GAA club.



The money is to go towards improvement works to the local clubhouse.

A total grant has been approved by Aire Stait don Ghaeilge, Gaeltacht & na hOileáin Sean Kyne which includes €70,992 for the works to the clubhouse and an additional sum of €6,599 to help with fire safety measures and specialist fire retardant paint finish.

In a statement Donegal Minister Joe McHugh said that this additional support for Downings GAA club is really important to make sure the works to the clubhouse are of a high standard.

It’s hoped that the money will also build on the huge success of summer 2018 when the club was the proud host of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta with clubs from all over the country bringing players, their families and supporters into north Donegal.

Concluding, Minister McHugh said that he would also like to see the club work with the local language planning team and Ceim Aniar to ensure language is at the core of the club’s events and activities.