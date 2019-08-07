Donegal stalwart Eamon McGee makes Croke Park return for Legends Tour

While Donegal’s involvement in this year’s Football Championship may have been cut-short last weekend, one Donegal man will be proudly representing the county in Croke Park this weekend as part of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series.

Eamon McGee, who played a starring role for The Tir Chonaill men over a 12-year period from 2004 to 2016, winning three Ulster Football Championship titles and famously lifting the Sam Maguire cup in 2012, will bring GAA fans on a unique and exciting behind-the-scenes tour of Croke Park ahead of the meeting of Dublin and Mayo, in this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final.

Eamon’s tour will offer guests a special chance to experience Croke Park from the perspective of a player who represented their county on some of the biggest days in its illustrious history. The Gweedore clubman will also share his intimate knowledge of all four of this year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists, having battled against Dublin, Mayo, Kerry and Tyrone on numerous occasions throughout his decorated inter-county career.

Speaking ahead of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours, Eamon McGee said: “I’m looking forward to sharing some of my experiences of the big days in Croke Park as part of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends tour series. It’s a pleasure to be involved in an initiative that gives GAA people a one-off chance to see the inner-workings of Croke Park and what better occasion to do so than on All-Ireland semi-final weekend.”

Tickets for the tour are available now on the Croke Park website via www.crokepark.ie/legends

All Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours include a trip to the GAA Museum, which is home to many exclusive exhibitions, including the official GAA Hall of Fame. For bookings and ticket information visit www.crokepark.ie/legends. Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club customers can win tickets for all of this Summer’s tour series by signing up to the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club via www.bordgaisenergyrewards.ie

Bord Gáis Energy also sponsors the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U-20 Championship.